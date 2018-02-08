Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Are You Putting Your Health at Risk?

Could the way you’re taking your medications be putting your health at risk? Take our self-assessment questionnaire to find out:

Do any of the following statements describe you (for one or more of your medications)?

How you feel about your medication:

I’m not sure if I really need this medication.

I’m not sure if the medication is really helping.

I feel that it doesn’t really make a difference if I miss a dose of my medication.

What you know about your medication:

I’m not sure how to use my medication.

I’m not sure how to store my medication.

I’m not sure what to do if I miss a dose of my medication.

How you’re taking your medication:

I didn’t fill the prescription at all.

When I run out of medication, I don’t refill it right away.

I sometimes miss doses of my medication.

I sometimes forget whether I’ve taken my medication.

I have been taking less of my medication so that it will last longer because it is expensive.

I have stopped my medication or lowered the dose on my own because of side effects (without checking with my doctor first).

I have stopped my medication or lowered the dose on my own because my symptoms seem to be getting better (without checking with my doctor first).

If you answered “Yes” to any of these statements, your health may be at risk because of the way you’re taking your medication. Talk to your pharmacist about your concerns and how to use your medication properly. Read “Your medication: 11 things you must know” to find out what to ask your pharmacist.

If you’re having problems taking your medication as directed, you’re not alone! On average, 50% of all people on long-term medications are not taking them as directed. So don’t be embarrassed – your pharmacist is there to help you, not to judge you. By trying to stick to treatment, you’re taking a valuable step towards better health! For more information on what you can do, read “Stick to your treatment, the easy way!”

