Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Tips on Getting a Good Night’s Sleep

Do you wake up feeling refreshed, alert, and ready to meet the challenges of the day? If not, here are some tips to help you get there:

Keep regular hours.

Try to go to bed and wake up around the same time every day, including weekends. Avoid taking long naps during the day. These could make it harder to fall asleep at night. A short nap, however, is okay as long as you can sleep well during the night.

Develop a "sleep ritual."

Take some time to relax and unwind before you go to sleep.

Avoid caffeine and medications that may keep you awake (e.g., stimulants) in the evening.

If you are taking a diuretic (such as furosemide or hydrochlorothiazide), take it in the morning.

Avoid drinking alcohol right before bedtime.

If you smoke, consider quitting.

Make your bedroom "sleep-friendly."

Get a comfortable mattress.

Exercise regularly.

Don't feel guilty about going to bed.

Avoid watching TV or reading in bed.

Your bed should be reserved for sleep and intimacy. If you are having trouble sleeping, get out of bed to read or watch TV. Return to bed when you start to feel tired. Try not to look at the clock.

If you try these tips and still find that you’re having trouble sleeping, talk to your doctor. You may have a medical condition that is affecting your sleep. Also, check with your pharmacist to find out if the medications you are taking could be affecting your sleep.

All material copyright MediResource Inc. 1996 – 2017. The contents herein are for informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Source: www.medbroadcast.com/healthfeature/gethealthfeature/Sleep-Getting-a-Good-Nights-Worth

