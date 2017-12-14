Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Winter Skin Care

Year-round sun protection

While seasons change, one thing remains constant: the sun. No matter what season it is, it’s still shining, and you still need a sunscreen to protect your skin against harmful ultraviolet rays. Wear makeup or a moisturizer with sun protection factor (SPF) 15 on your face and all exposed areas of skin throughout the winter to help protect your skin against sun’s damaging rays. If you participate in winter sports, apply sunscreen with high SPF. The sunlight-reflecting quality of snow can leave you with a severe sunburn from a day on the slopes. Apply sunscreen especially if you are using a tretinoin-containing product, such as Retin-A or Renova, as it makes you more prone to sunburn. And don’t forget your lips. Make sure you wear lip balm or lipstick with sunscreen.

Can’t get enough moisture?

Coming in from the cold and can’t wait to take a long, hot shower to warm up? Not so fast! While hot showers can warm you up, they can have a drying effect on your skin, as they tend to deplete natural oils from your skin, leaving your skin warm yet dry. Stick to short, warm showers instead. Pat dry, and while your skin is still slightly damp, apply a moisturizer. For those super-dry areas such as hands, elbows, knees, and heels of your feet, use an extra-strength moisturizer formulated especially for dry skin. Take special care if you have sensitive skin. Exfoliating scrubs and products that contain alpha-hydroxy acids may worsen already dry and irritated skin. If you suffer from a severely dry skin, eczema, or “winter itch,” ask your pharmacist for a urea- based cream or see your doctor about possible treatment options. And, to help keep your skin from drying out, consider a humidifier to maintain adequate indoor air humidity.

Following these tips throughout the winter months can help keep your skin from the chapping, cracking, and irritation that a harsh winter weather, dry air and wind, can cause.

Source: www.medbroadcast.com/healthfeature/gethealthfeature/Wintertime-Health-and-Safety

