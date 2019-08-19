AHS Weekly Wellness: Healthy Ideas for Back-to-school Snacks - Gateway Gazette

It’s almost time for the new school year! Whether your kids spend their after-school time at home or on their way to an extra-curricular activity, they may be hungry. Plan and pack healthy snacks so your children get the right energy they need to grow and be active.

Offer snacks at least two hours before dinner to keep your child from being too full at meal time.

Choose foods from two of the four food groups from the new Canada’s Food Guide (available online in 28 languages) at snack time.

Wash and slice vegetables and fruits; store them in a container in the fridge so they are easy to grab when you’re heading out the door.

Keep a small supply of non-perishable snacks such as unsalted nuts, pretzels, or whole-grain crackers in a sports bag so your child can have a quick snack before activities or sporting events.

Plan ahead by stocking your fridge and cupboard with items that can be used to make these quick and healthy snacks:

Low-fat cheese to eat with whole-grain crackers, mini whole-grain pitas, or apple slices.

Peanut butter, soy butter or almond butter spread on a whole wheat tortilla and rolled around a banana. (Keep in mind that nut butters may not be allowed at some schools and sporting events because of allergies.)

Low-fat yogurt with fresh, frozen, or canned fruit.

Pair snacks with water, milk, fortified soy beverage, or 100-per-cent fruit juice. Limit juice to ½ cup (125 mL) per day.

For more information, search “healthy snacking” at ahs.ca.