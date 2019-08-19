AHS Weekly Wellness: Healthy Ideas for Back-to-school Snacks - Gateway Gazette

It’s almost time for the new school year! Whether your kids spend their after-school time at home or on their way to an extra-curricular activity, they may be hungry. Plan and pack healthy snacks so your children get the right energy they need to grow and be active.
Offer snacks at least two hours before
dinner to keep your child from being too full at meal time.
Choose foods from two of the four food groups from the new Canada’s Food Guide (available online in 28 languages) at snack time.
Wash and slice vegetables and fruits;
store them in a container in the fridge so they are easy to grab
when you’re heading out the door.
Keep a small supply of non-perishable
snacks such as unsalted nuts, pretzels, or whole-grain crackers in a
sports bag so your child can have a quick snack before activities or
sporting events.
Plan ahead by stocking your fridge and
cupboard with items that can be used to make these quick and healthy
snacks:
Low-fat cheese to eat with whole-grain
crackers, mini whole-grain pitas, or apple slices.
Peanut butter, soy butter or almond butter
spread on a whole wheat tortilla and rolled around a banana. (Keep
in mind that nut butters may not be allowed at some schools and
sporting events because of allergies.)
Low-fat yogurt with fresh, frozen, or
canned fruit.
Pair snacks with water, milk, fortified
soy beverage, or 100-per-cent fruit juice. Limit juice to ½ cup
(125 mL) per day.
For more information, search “healthy
snacking” at ahs.ca.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also have a Facebook Pixel installed to improve the quality of the ads we serve through Facebook. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok