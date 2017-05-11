Healthy Tips from Pharmasave: Protect Your Hearing

Hearing loss doesn’t have to be an unavoidable part of aging. You can protect yourself from some of the common causes of hearing loss. Here’s how:
Short-term exposure to loud noises, such as explosions, fireworks, or jet engines can cause hearing loss. But so can longer-term exposure to noises that aren’t so loud. Even listening to your MP3 player too loud or too long can damage your hearing.
The loudness of a sound is measured in decibels (dB). Sounds that are louder than 85 dB can cause hearing loss. The higher the decibels, the shorter the amount of time you can be exposed to the sound before hearing loss occurs. For example, 8 hours at 85 dB causes as much damage as 4 hours at 88 dB, 2 hours at 91 dB, or just 15 minutes at 100 dB. The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety recommends ear protection for people exposed to sounds of 85 dB or higher. Otherwise, you risk permanent hearing loss.
Some of your daily activities may be noisier than you think! Here are the decibel ratings of some common sounds:
Here’s how to protect yourself from noise-related hearing loss:
Some medical conditions, such as ear infections, can lead to hearing loss if not treated. And other causes of hearing loss, such as earwax and damaged eardrums, can be treated to improve hearing. Have regular medical check-ups to find health conditions and nip them in the bud. The Canadian Hearing Society recommends a hearing test every 2 years, or more often if you have concerns about your hearing.
Keep an ear out for the early signs of hearing loss. Read “Could you be losing your hearing?” to learn what to listen for. If you notice these signs, talk to your doctor or audiologist about having a hearing test. Getting help early can stop some types of hearing loss from getting worse and help you cope with others.
Source: www.medbroadcast.com/healthfeature/gethealthfeature/Healthy-Hearing
