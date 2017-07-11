Heartland Filming in High River July 13-18

HIGH RIVER, AB: Heartland film crews will return to High River to film an episode of the popular TV series on July 13, 14, 17 and 18.

Crews will park in the lot behind the Museum of the Highwood and in the gravel lot off of the alley between 4 and 3 Avenues.

Filming will take place each day from approximately 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the majority of filming taking place inside and outside of the ‘Maggie’s Diner’ set located at 123 3 Avenue S.W.

To complete these scenes, there will be intermittent traffic control required on 3 Avenue S.W. between Macleod Trail S.W. and 1 Street S.W. and also on Macleod Trail S.W. between 6 Avenue S.W. and 4 Avenue S.W.

On Tuesday, July 18 crews will be filming scenes at the gazebo in George Lane Memorial Park and will be directing visitor traffic inside the park from approximately 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Questions or concerns regarding Heartland filming can be directed to Brian Dunne, Location Manager 403.660.9583.

Heartland is a long running, multi-generational saga about a family getting through life together in both happy and trying times. Set against the magnificent backdrop of the foothills of southern Alberta, Heartland is filmed in High River as well as on nearby private-property locations and on a studio set in Calgary.

