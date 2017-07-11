Heavy Rain Causes Modification of Chuckwagon Races

Calgary, July 11, 2017 – Due to heavy rain, high winds and concern for safety, the final three heats of the chuckwagon races were cancelled on Monday, July 10, 2017.

Race times from night four will not be included in the aggregate calculation; instead each individual driver’s time will now be calculated using seven nights of racing. The re-draw to determine heat positions for nights five through eight will be based upon results from the first three nights of racing. All 36 drivers will receive day money, with the amounts still to be determined.

