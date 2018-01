Albertans are advised to use extra caution on Alberta highways.

Areas of central and northern Alberta are under a heavy snowfall warning. Accumulations between 10 and 15 centimetres are expected in the Edmonton region and as much as 20 centimetres north and west of Edmonton by Friday afternoon. Snow is also forecast from Slave Lake east to the Saskatchewan border.

Drivers are advised to prepare for winter conditions and adjust driving habits accordingly.

