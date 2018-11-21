Help Alberta Wildies to Help California Horses Affected by Wildfires - Gateway Gazette

As to be expected, the seriousness of the California fires is just starting to be realized with respect to wildlife and livestock. Hundreds of horses have been affected. The time is now to put a trailer of supplies and feed together, and run it down to help with whatever we can. Who is in?

We are preparing to load our stock trailer with donated supplies and deliver them to California. Please contact us at email: [email protected] – or text 403-350-8688 Darrell Glover

We are planning to drive this load of feed (hay cubes) to California, in less than 10 days.

Following Help Alberta Wildies on Facebook for updates.