Help Alberta Wildies to Help California Horses Affected by Wildfires - Gateway Gazette

Help Alberta Wildies to Help California Horses Affected by Wildfires

By Contributor

Nov 20

As to be expected, the seriousness of the California fires is just starting to be realized with respect to wildlife and livestock. Hundreds of horses have been affected. The time is now to put a trailer of supplies and feed together, and run it down to help with whatever we can. Who is in?

We are preparing to load our stock trailer with donated supplies and deliver them to California. Please contact us at email: [email protected] – or text 403-350-8688 Darrell Glover

 

 

We are planning to drive this load of feed (hay cubes) to California, in less than 10 days.

Following Help Alberta Wildies on Facebook for updates.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

More Options with Calgary Transit Expansion

Help Alberta Wildies to Help California Horses Affected by Wildfires

Strengthening Indigenous Languages in Schools

Pizza Hut Teams Up With Toyota to Unveil Pizza-making Pickup Truck at SEMA 2018

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Strengthening Indigenous Languages in Schools Next Post Call Paradise Developments for Your Excavating Needs