Help Forestry Take Root This Election - Gateway Gazette

AFPA Releases Election Platform

Edmonton, March 14, 2019 – Today, the Alberta Forest Products Association released Help Alberta’s Forest Industry Thrive, an election document for candidates in the upcoming provincial election. The document outlines actions that government can take to ensure a strong future for the province’s 3rdlargest resource sector.

“Forestry has been one of the pillars of Alberta’s economy for decades. We are a fully renewable and sustainable sector that creates jobs for 40,000 Albertans,” said AFPA President and CEO Paul Whittaker. “We need government policy that takes into account the unique circumstances that we face and ensures a strong future for one of the largest sectors of our economy.”

Key recommendations include:

Recognizing that a secure supply of wood is the foundation of the forest sector and integral to the long-term health of Alberta’s economy.

Fostering a competitive business climate that includes streamlined regulations, investment in a strong transportation network, and fighting for a fair deal for Alberta producers in the softwood lumber dispute with the United States.

Seizing future opportunities including building public projects with wood, investing in research to develop new products, and helping to open new markets.

In the coming weeks, the forest sector and forest communities will be engaging candidates and encouraging conversations about how we can ensure that forestry continues to thrive in Alberta.

View the entire Help Alberta’s Forest Industry Thrive document