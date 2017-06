High River has been nominated as one of the six finalists for the Coors Banquet One Horse Town contest to win a concert from Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Jess Moskaluke and Jame Barker Band. You can vote for High River once per day on their website until July 9.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

Also in the running is Saint-Georges (QC), Penticton (BC), Moose Jaw (SK), Orillia (ON) and Paradise (NL).

