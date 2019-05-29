Help is on the Way for Wildfire Evacuees - Gateway Gazette

Evacuees can begin registering for their MyAlberta digital ID anytime and can apply for emergency payments beginning Sunday at noon. Funds can take up to 24 hours to flow into accounts. Debit cards will be available starting Monday for those who are unable to receive e-transfers.
“Our government is committed to ensuring no one is left behind as a result of this wildfire. That means supporting evacuees with their short-term financial needs while they are away from their homes and communities. We understand the significant stress evacuees are under right now, and will be there for them in their time of need.”
“These one-time emergency payments will help defray the costs that residents have incurred because of the mandatory evacuation order. We hope that sharing the costs of day-to-day, essential expenses will provide some peace of mind for residents during this stressful time.”
“Conditions in northwest Alberta remain dangerous and still require caution. These emergency payments will make it easier for families to be out of their homes until it is safe to return.”
Slave Lake Legacy Centre
400 6 Avenue
1-800-863-6582
High Prairie Sports Palace
5409 49 Street
780-843-9563
Peace River Misery Mountain Ski Hill
10408 – 89 Street
780-624-4881
La Crete
25411 TWP RD 1060, south of La Crete
780-928-4447 (If you can’t get through, keep trying and refrain from leaving a message. You can also call the Incident Command Centre at 780-927-3718)
Grande Prairie Regional College
10726 106 Avenue
Fort Vermilion Community Cultural Complex
5001 44 Avenue
Hay River Dene Wellness Centre
In K’ atl’ Odeeche First Nation, located 17 kilometres east of Hay River
1-867-874-2652