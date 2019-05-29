Help is on the Way for Wildfire Evacuees - Gateway Gazette

Residents of northwest Alberta who were evacuated under mandatory order due to wildfire will receive funding of $1,250 per adult and $500 per dependent child.

Evacuees can begin registering for their MyAlberta digital ID anytime and can apply for emergency payments beginning Sunday at noon. Funds can take up to 24 hours to flow into accounts. Debit cards will be available starting Monday for those who are unable to receive e-transfers.

“Our government is committed to ensuring no one is left behind as a result of this wildfire. That means supporting evacuees with their short-term financial needs while they are away from their homes and communities. We understand the significant stress evacuees are under right now, and will be there for them in their time of need.” Kaycee Madu, Minister of Municipal Affairs

“These one-time emergency payments will help defray the costs that residents have incurred because of the mandatory evacuation order. We hope that sharing the costs of day-to-day, essential expenses will provide some peace of mind for residents during this stressful time.” Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services

“Conditions in northwest Alberta remain dangerous and still require caution. These emergency payments will make it easier for families to be out of their homes until it is safe to return.” Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Local updates can be found at: http://www.highlevel.ca/ https://www.facebook.com/ TownofHighLevel/

Information on the process can be found at www.alberta.ca/emergency

You can apply for your evacuation payment at www.account.alberta.ca/signin

The application will ask you to log in to your MyAlberta Digital Identity account. If you don’t have an account, you’ll be able to sign up for one through the evacuation payment application.

To receive your payment via Interac e-Transfer, you will also need a personal email address.

Persons unable to register electronically or seeking a debit card instead of e-transfer should visit one of the reception centers starting Monday located at:

Slave Lake Legacy Centre

400 6 Avenue

1-800-863-6582

High Prairie Sports Palace

5409 49 Street

780-843-9563

Peace River Misery Mountain Ski Hill

10408 – 89 Street

780-624-4881

La Crete

25411 TWP RD 1060, south of La Crete

780-928-4447 (If you can’t get through, keep trying and refrain from leaving a message. You can also call the Incident Command Centre at 780-927-3718)

Grande Prairie Regional College

10726 106 Avenue

Fort Vermilion Community Cultural Complex

5001 44 Avenue

Hay River Dene Wellness Centre

In K’ atl’ Odeeche First Nation, located 17 kilometres east of Hay River

1-867-874-2652