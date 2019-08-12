Help on the Way for Calgary Homeless - Gateway Gazette

The governments of Alberta and Canada are helping homeless people in Calgary to get back on their feet with the opening of the Clayton apartment.

Seniors and Housing Minister Josephine Pon and Calgary-Centre MP Kent Hehr celebrate the opening of the Clayton, a new affordable housing apartment for homeless individuals in Calgary, with other project partners.

About 30 single adults will soon begin moving into the Clayton, a safe affordable housing project in the west Calgary neighbourhood of Bowness. Designed to meet the needs of individuals who have experienced long-term or frequent episodes of homelessness, the Clayton will provide 24-hour social supports.

Residents will have access to trauma-recovery and culturally appropriate support programs, and are expected to begin moving in this summer.

The governments of Alberta and Canada provided just over $4 million of the total cost of $5.8 million.

Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing, made the announcement, along with Kent Hehr, MP for Calgary Centre, on behalf of Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

“Providing a safe, supportive place to call home is vital in helping people rebuild their lives after homelessness. Our government is proud to contribute to this affordable housing project in Calgary, and committed to working with other levels of government, community organizations and private-sector partners to help break the cycle of chronic homelessness.”Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“With this grand opening, the Clayton will now provide affordable housing options, as well as supportive services for 30 individuals. Our government is dedicated to helping those in need, which is why we are proud to have invested in this project. The Clayton is more than just a safe and affordable place to spend the night; it is a key to a better life for the vulnerable individuals who come here when they have nowhere else to go.”Kent Hehr, MP, Calgary Centre

“This collaboration between government, the Calgary Homeless Foundation, HomeSpace Society, Jayman BUILT, the RESOLVE Campaign and Calgary Alpha House Society is a demonstration that homelessness can end when we intentionally choose to work together. This building will provide a stable place of belonging from which the 30 future tenants will build a better future.”Diana Krecsy, president and CEO, Calgary Homeless Foundation

“Jayman BUILT has been building homes in Calgary communities for 39 years. We appreciate the importance of having a place to call home and are fiercely committed to ending homelessness in our city. The entire Jayman team has shown its commitment to this cause through the construction of the Clayton, providing 30 new units for Calgarians who have experienced homelessness.”Jay Westman, chairman and CEO, Jayman BUILT

“HomeSpace is proud to partner with Jayman BUILT through the RESOLVE Campaign and Calgary Homeless Foundation on our seventh new permanent supportive housing development. Through this collaboration, we are able to offer more affordable housing units with supports to the Calgary community. Our residents will have the opportunity to rebuild their lives with the dignity of a new home.”Bernadette Majdell, CEO, HomeSpace Society

“We are excited to be providing on-site supports for another permanent supportive housing program with Calgary Homeless Foundation and HomeSpace. We believe everyone deserves to have a safe, stable home and that a home is a place where people can work on other aspects of their lives to create a healthier future. We look forward to becoming a part of the vibrant community of Bowness.”Kathy Christiansen, executive director, Calgary Alpha House Society

Quick facts

The governments of Alberta and Canada jointly contributed just over $4 million toward the Clayton .

Additional funding of $1.7 million was secured through the RESOLVE Campaign.

Total budget is $5.8 million.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS) – an ambitious 10-year, $40-billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent. Under the NHS, a target of 33 per cent of all investments will support the unique needs of women and their children.

The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors, to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

