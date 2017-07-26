Help Review Draft Municipal Regulations

By Gateway Gazette

Jul 26

A new group of draft regulations has been posted for public review and comment as part of the ongoing update of the Municipal Government Act.

The draft regulations, which were developed in consultation with key stakeholder organizations over the last year, will be on the Municipal Government Act (MGA) Review website for the next 60 days.

“I’m proud of how our work on the Municipal Government Act has been open, transparent and collaborative. We will continue to connect with and hear from Albertans about the MGA to make sure we get this important piece of legislation right. I encourage Albertans to review the draft regulations and tell us what they think.”

Shaye Anderson, Minister of Municipal Affairs

The second group of draft regulations posted online:

  • Code of Conduct for Elected Officials Regulation
  • Council and Council Committee Meetings Regulation
  • Community Aggregate Payment Levy Regulation
  • Community Organization Property Tax Exemption Regulation
  • Crowsnest Pass Regulation
  • Canmore Undermining Review Regulation
  • Determination of Population Regulation
  • Intermunicipal Collaboration Framework Regulation
  • Matters Relating to Assessment and Taxation Regulation (and Preliminary List of Major Plants)
  • Matters Relating to Assessment Complaints Regulation
  • Matters Relating to Assessment Sub-classing Regulation
  • Off-site Levies Regulation
  • Subdivision and Development Regulation
  • Subdivision and Development Forms Regulation
  • Subdivision and Development Appeal Board Regulation
  • Canmore Undermining Exemption from Liability

The draft regulations propose new rules, including codes of conduct for elected officials, requirements for municipalities to collaborate and an option for municipalities to offer tax breaks for small businesses.

There are also draft changes proposed for existing regulations that outline key processes for property assessment and taxation and neighbourhood development.

Albertans can go to the MGA Review website to read the full regulations, see the proposed changes and provide their feedback. They have until Sept. 22 to submit their thoughts, which will then be considered as the regulations are finalized.

The draft regulations were prepared in consultation with more than 50 stakeholder groups, including:

  • municipalities
  • communities and non-profits
  • housing and seniors
  • volunteers
  • the environment
  • business and industry
  • the energy sector
  • the agriculture industry
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Canadian Rangers Join in Franklin Expedition Homecoming

Cornwallis and Ryerson: heroes or villains?

Government Advances Clean Growth Economy With Call for Expressions of Interest for Next-Generation Clean Energy Infrastructure Projects

Rowan House Celebrated Five Years in High River

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Please support your local businesses Next Post Help Review Draft Municipal Regulations
%d bloggers like this: