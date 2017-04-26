Help for Seniors Travelling to Medical Appointments

Budget 2017 invests an additional $550,000 to help low-income seniors cover costs, like transportation and accommodation, associated with travel for specialist medical appointments.
The following changes to the Special Needs Assistance medical trip benefit will be effective July 1, 2017:
“Seniors built our province and they deserve to retire in dignity. Our government is making life better by protecting and enhancing seniors’ benefits. Today’s announcement will help seniors afford to get the care they need.”
“Our council supports the enhancements to the medical trip benefit and applauds the government’s commitment to providing greater supports to rural seniors who must travel to larger centres for care.”