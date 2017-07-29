Help Strengthen Alberta’s Consumer Protection Laws

Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean is asking Albertans for their feedback on ways the government can improve Alberta’s consumer protection legislation.

Albertans can have their say by participating in an online survey or attending open houses this fall. Feedback will be collected until Sept. 15 on a variety of consumer topics, including contract-related issues, such as warranties and cancellation rights, as well as shopping-related concerns like transparency in pricing and reward points. The government will also be gathering input on industry topics like household moving services, debt collection, ticket sales and auto repairs.

“I encourage everyone to share their stories and ideas on how we can make life more affordable by better protecting consumers from bad deals and businesses from unfair competition. We want a marketplace that’s fair for buyers and sellers, because it creates consumer confidence — and that’s good for business.” Stephanie McLean, Minister of Service Alberta

How to participate:

Complete an online survey. The survey will run until Sept. 15.

Visit one of the open house sessions to be held in mid- September in Calgary, Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge and Red Deer.

Follow #ABConsumerProtection on Twitter for other engagement opportunities that will be available throughout the summer.

“A trusted relationship between business and consumers is critical for economic success. These consultations create an opportunity to grow that trust and create a win-win; hearing consumer voices and allowing businesses to compete fairly and freely in the market. That’s why I encourage companies across Alberta to give their input. Together, we can create the right conditions for business competitiveness and market growth.” Adam Legge, president and CEO, Calgary Chamber

“The vast majority of businesses treat their customers fairly. Consumers should have confidence in their dealings with the business community, and we encourage business owners to share their best practices and advice throughout the consultations.” Janet Riopel, president and CEO, Edmonton Chamber of Commerce

“BBB is very excited for the public to become more engaged and educated about their rights and responsibilities in the marketplace. And it’s important to know what specific industries where people feel the most pressure from salespeople or would like more information to protect themselves.” Ron Mycholuk, public relations manager, Better Business Bureau, central and northern Alberta

“As a non-profit organization aiming to advance marketplace trust, BBB invites businesses and consumers to take part in any opportunity to provide input into legislation that affects them.” Mary O’Sullivan-Andersen, president and CEO, Better Business Bureau serving southern Alberta and East Kootenay

“Momentum is pleased to see the Government of Alberta continue to work to improve consumer protection for all Albertans. We believe that the government can take action to ensure existing high-cost financial services, such as title loans, rent-to-own and auto loans, are provided more safely and affordably. Those who can least afford to borrow in Alberta end up having to pay the most and can get caught in a debt trap. We hope that Albertans will share their experiences and suggestions for how to make the high-cost financial services market safer and fairer.” Courtney Hare, public policy manager, Momentum

