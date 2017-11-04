Help the Family of Jason Podloski

By Gateway Gazette

Nov 04

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of Jason Podloski. Jason’s family lives in Black Diamond.

From the GoFundMe page:

Jason Podloski tragically lost his life in a workplace accident in Fernie BC. He leaves behind two young boys and their mother in Black Diamond AB. We are raising funds to help cover expenses for this young family as they re-adjust to their new reality. Their mother Sarah Eadie  has been part of the Millarville Market  and Signatures craft shows as as an Artisan for many years. Please find it in your heart to help this family get back on their feet.  If anyone would like to donate directly or if there are any non-cash donations to be made please contact Hannah Webb at 403-671-4746

 

Silent Auction and Fundraiser

A fundraiser is being planned for later in November at the Griffiths Centre in Black Diamond. The silent auction for Jason’s boys needs donations. If you are interested in donating please contact Tessa [email protected] or Hannah [email protected]

 

 

