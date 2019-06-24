Help Urgently Needed to Find Homes for Calgary’s Stray Cats - Gateway Gazette

Spring is kitten season and that combined with very high numbers of stray cats has put Calgary’s Animal Services Shelter over capacity, significantly straining resources. Currently there are almost 100 cats being housed in The City’s shelter with more arriving daily.

To help them find homes, The City is holding a flash sale on adoptable cats and kittens this weekend. From June 21 to 23 adoption costs will be reduced by 50% for all cats, making the cost only $81.50. This price includes a 1-year City license, a collar, a bag of food and a goodie bag with toys and treats.

“Animal services has had to re-arrange rooms and cages in the shelter to accommodate all of these cats,” says Patti Smadis, Animal Services Customer Service Representative. “We do not euthanize animals for space, but we want to get these little creatures adopted out as soon as possible. Living at the shelter is stressful for cats and living in overcrowded conditions really amplifies that stress.”

All cats up for adoption have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, licensed and microchipped. In addition, owners receive a 6-week trial of pet insurance and a medical record that shows the vaccinations received and date spay/neuter surgery was done.

For more information, and to see cats currently available for adoption, visit calgary.ca/adoptapet.

If you’ve lost your cat, call 3-1-1 to report them missing, and visit calgary.ca/animalservices for pictures of found cats at the shelter. This website is updated every 15 minutes.

Calgarians are asked to do their part to fight cat over-population by spaying and neutering their pets.