 Help Us Dance Our Socks Off! - Gateway Gazette

Help Us Dance Our Socks Off!

By Contributor

Sep 15

We would like to invite you to be a part of our first-ever Rockabilly Shaker!

This event will be held on September 28, 2019 (after the Burn Out) at the Highwood Memorial Centre in High River. There will be a live local band – Hurricane Felix and the Manik Men, food trucks, costume prizes, dancing, dancing, and more dancing…

…oh yeah, and PRIZES!!!!!

If you would like to be a part of this awesome event, we are looking to secure amazing items for door prizes, costume prizes, and raffles. If you have anything you would like to donate, or can help out in any way, please contact Tracy Cuffe at [email protected]

Thank you for your support!

Foothills Fetal Alcohol Society

