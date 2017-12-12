Help Us Find Homes for all the Good Boys and Girls!

This year we want to see if we can find homes for all the shelter animals so they have somewhere special to enjoy the holidays!

If you’ve been thinking of adopting a new pet… now is the time. For the month of December we’re offering reduced adoption fees on all animals. Spin the wheel of deals and discover what your reduced adoption fee will be. You can help make a tremendous difference in an animal’s life by opening your home to an animal in need!

In 2016, Calgary Humane Society was successful in finding homes for 3,493 animals. During last years Home for the Holidays campaign we saw an incredible 262 animals placed in loving forever homes! This year we are hoping to find loving homes for over 300 animals and we cannot accomplish such a feat without your help and generosity.

LET US HELP YOU FIND YOUR NEW BEST FRIEND!

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS ADOPTION EVENT

Join us from December 2nd to December 31st

Spin the wheel of deals to earn a discount on your adoption fee and receive a pet gift basket while supplies last.

Stuff a Pooch Pad

Help us make Christmas morning extra special for all the shelter animals still waiting for their forever homes by donating to our Stuff-a-pooch Pad campaign!

This year we want to stuff 3 pooch pads and here’s how you can help!

1) Check out our wishlist and hand deliver your donations to the shelter by Tuesday December 19th. www.calgaryhumane.ca/wishlist