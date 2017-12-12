Help Us Find Homes for all the Good Boys and Girls!

If you’ve been thinking of adopting a new pet… now is the time. For the month of December we’re offering reduced adoption fees on all animals. Spin the wheel of deals and discover what your reduced adoption fee will be. You can help make a tremendous difference in an animal’s life by opening your home to an animal in need!
In 2016, Calgary Humane Society was successful in finding homes for 3,493 animals. During last years Home for the Holidays campaign we saw an incredible 262 animals placed in loving forever homes! This year we are hoping to find loving homes for over 300 animals and we cannot accomplish such a feat without your help and generosity.
Spin the wheel of deals to earn a discount on your adoption fee and receive a pet gift basket while supplies last.
Help us make Christmas morning extra special for all the shelter animals still waiting for their forever homes by donating to our Stuff-a-pooch Pad campaign!
This year we want to stuff 3 pooch pads and here’s how you can help!
1) Check out our wishlist and hand deliver your donations to the shelter by Tuesday December 19th. www.calgaryhumane.ca/wishlist
2) Bring your donations to any Calgary and area Pet Planet location. While Away has graciously agreed to deliver those donations to us. While Away House Sitters and Pet Care Inc.
3) Make a gift to our virtual pooch pad and we will use the funds to purchase necessary items for our animals in shelter.
For more information and to donate online please visit www.calgaryhumane.ca/stuffapoochpad