Helping More Albertans Get Good Jobs

As the labour market in Alberta heats up, the province has kept tuition and fees frozen to help make post-secondary education more accessible and affordable.

This year, an estimated 250,000 full- and part-time students and apprentices will benefit from the freeze on tuition and fees. For an undergraduate student starting a four-year degree this fall in a program charging average tuition, that means savings of about $1,250.

Premier Rachel Notley spent the morning in the School of Skilled Trades at NAIT, speaking with students who are saving money on their tuition and fees this fall.

“Whether your dream is to work in the trades to build our province for the future, or you want to put your skills to use in a lab, a hospital or an office tower, we want to make sure all Albertans have the opportunity to learn new skills, get a great education and build great futures for themselves and the people they love. That’s why we are making sure a good education is more affordable.“ Rachel Notley, Premier

The Conference Board of Canada is forecasting Alberta’s economy to be the fastest growing in the country this year, pointing to improvements in non-conventional oil production, energy investment, labour markets, consumer demand, manufacturing and housing.

Nearly 35,000 jobs have been added in the past 12 months and as Alberta’s economy continues to pick up momentum, Alberta’s post-secondary students are preparing to enter the workforce.

“Alberta’s polytechnics exist to meet the current and future needs of the economy. This year, NAIT will see more than 25,000 students participate in hands-on, technology-based education. NAIT graduates find meaningful careers, have an immediate impact on the job, and often return to NAIT as industry partners who work with us on applied research, productivity and innovation initiatives that further increase the competitiveness of Alberta industry.” Susan Fitzsimmons, vice-president Academic, NAIT

Higher education is vital to the province’s future prosperity. By continuing the freeze on tuition and fees the government is helping to keep post-secondary education affordable and within reach for Albertans.

“NAIT students are pleased with the government’s commitment to keeping post-secondary education affordable for everyone, regardless of income or background.” Doris Car, president, NAIT Students’ Association

Over the past year, government has consulted with students, post-secondary institutions and other stakeholders on tuition and student financial supports. Results of the review will be available later this fall.