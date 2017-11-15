Helping Albertans Stand Up to Bullying

During Bullying Awareness Week, Nov. 12 -18, the province is encouraging Albertans to help prevent bullying where they work, live, learn and play.

With the theme Stand Up and Promote Healthy Relationships, Bullying Awareness Week aims to highlight the importance of preventing bullying and building healthy relationships in communities, workplaces and schools.

“We have all known someone who has been a victim of bullying, or suffered ourselves. But by standing up for our colleagues, family members, children and friends, we will create stronger, more resilient communities and a better province for everyone.” ~Irfan Sabir, Community and Social Services

The government is also reminding Albertans about the resources available to help. In a 2016 provincial survey, 80 per cent of Albertans said they have witnessed bullying and 58 per cent indicated they were aware of cyberbullying in their communities. In addition, 45 per cent reported they were bullied at work and 28 per cent feel bullying is a normal part of growing up.

“Bullying Awareness Week is important for all Albertans to get involved in. Let’s come together to show Alberta students that we are committed to help make our schools and communities welcoming, caring, respectful and safe places for all.” ~David Eggen, Minister of Education

Get involved

Albertans are encouraged to join the conversation on the following topics throughout the week, using social media and #StandUpAB:

Tuesday, Nov. 14 – How do you stand up for healthy relationships?

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Share ideas about how to stand up against bullying/prevent bullying.

Thursday, Nov. 16 – Where do you go for information and help?

Friday, Nov. 17 – What initiatives help to promote healthy relationships in your communities and schools?

Schools, organizations and communities are also holding activities and events around the province to mark Bullying Awareness Week.

Get help

Albertans experiencing bullying are encouraged to phone the 24/7 Helpline 1-888-456-2323 (available in 170 languages), or visit us online to chat or find resources. Other resources include:

The government dedicates about $1 million annually to anti-bullying initiatives across the province.