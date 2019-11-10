Helping Albertans with mobility challenges

People with disabilities who face mobility challenges in their homes are getting additional help.

More funding for the Residential Access Modification Program (RAMP) will mean greater access and independence for hundreds of Albertans.

Under the RAMP program, people with disabilities and those with mobility challenges can be eligible for grant funding to modify their homes. RAMP is receiving an $800,000 increase, bringing yearly funding to $3.5 million.

A RAMP grant can pay for important accessibility modifications such as ramps and stair lifts, door-widening, flooring changes, bath lifts and bathtub door inserts. Individuals can apply for a grant of up to $7,500 per year, per project, and can receive multiple grants totalling $15,000 over a 10-year period.

“The increase to RAMP funding will help more Albertans live comfortably in their homes and participate more fully in their communities. It also helps people make their homes more safe and inclusive, regardless of whether they rent or own.”Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services

“I am thankful for RAMP, as it has provided funding for home accessibility modifications for my two daughters who rely on wheelchairs. Funding from RAMP has provided door-widening, lifts, celling tracks and a ramp, which ensures my daughters can get in and around our house and access their community. This has benefited our entire family.”Tom Gariano, RAMP grant recipient

“There’s no place like home. The modifications RAMP makes possible for people with disabilities can be life-changing. By allowing a person to move freely within their home and to enter and exit their home independently, it literally swings doors open for community involvement on several levels. The additional funding for the program – an investment, really – creates more opportunities for these life-changing adaptations.”Cam Tait, member of Premier’s Council on the Status of Persons with Disabilities

Albertans of any age who use wheelchairs, seniors who use wheelchairs or four-wheel walkers and individuals with progressive neuro-degenerative diseases are eligible for RAMP grants.

Quick facts

In 2018-19, more than 550 Albertans received a RAMP grant.

The average grant request is $4,897.

Grants are available to tenants, homeowners and individuals living with family.

