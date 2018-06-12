Helping House Calgarians with Limited Mobility - Gateway Gazette

An investment from the Alberta government means more Calgarians with limited mobility will have an inclusive, affordable place to call home.

Inclusio is an assisted living apartment building in northwest Calgary that provides 24-hour, on-site support to people with limited mobility. The facility has room for 45 residents and features wider hallways, easy-to-open cabinets, and blinds and lighting that can be controlled with touch-screen tablets.

The project is possible because of a $4-million capital investment made by the Government of Alberta in 2016. In addition, the province is providing nearly $2 million in ongoing operational funding to ensure residents have access to the daily support and resources they need to live meaningful lives.

“All Albertans should have access to the resources they need for daily support and meaningful community engagement. Because of this funding Albertans with physical disabilities will have access to supports that ensure they can reach their full potential. Our government is proud to support projects like Inclusio that help Albertans with limited mobility live more independent lives.” ~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services and Acting Minister of Seniors and Housing

Inclusio is owned and operated by the Accessible Housing Society, a Calgary-based, not-for-profit organization that supports people with limited mobility.

The building features a dining room, meal services and shared common spaces on each floor to create a community feel. Residents also have access to a variety of supports to improve their quality of life, including recreational therapy and health-care aides.

“Every person deserves a home, a sense of belonging and a community to live in. Inclusio is a place where people will experience all this, in a building with on-site services and support that enhance the independence and dignity of the residents. Inclusio doesn’t just allow Accessible Housing to serve more individuals with limited mobility, it helps make Calgary a more inclusive city.” ~David McElhanney, board chair, Accessible Housing Society

The Accessible Housing Society is reviewing tenant applications. More than 20 residents moved in earlier this year, and the building is expected to be fully occupied soon.

“My life has improved in many ways since I moved to Inclusio this spring. I have less anxiety, I feel supported by the community of residents and staff, and I have more peace of mind about my future. Because of the help, security and support, I am able to continue my university studies, and I have so much hope for the future.” ~Ryan Kostiuk, Inclusio resident

The Government of Alberta has committed nearly $191 million in Budget 2018 to help Albertans experiencing or at-risk of experiencing homelessness. This includes funding to support more than 100 permanent supportive housing spaces scheduled to open this fiscal year.

Quick facts