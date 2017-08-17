Helping Indigenous People Find Career Success

More Indigenous people will find work in construction-related careers thanks to additional support for job-training and employment services.

The Alberta government is investing $1.9 million more over two years through a federal-provincial grant to support Alberta Indigenous Construction Career Centres at NorQuest College and Bow Valley College. The centres connect unemployed Indigenous people with employers looking to fill construction-related jobs.

“Indigenous people are hard-working, entrepreneurial and important contributors to Alberta’s economy. As we work to make life better for everyday Albertans, this additional investment will improve access to training opportunities and help more Indigenous people find good jobs in a key industry.” Christina Gray, Minister of Labour

“Our government will continue working with the provinces and territories to ensure Canadians can find and keep good, well-paying jobs. This project will help Indigenous people develop their skills and get the training they need to build better lives for themselves and their families.” Patty Hajdu, federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

“Equal access to good education and training makes life better for every Albertan. Indigenous people are a key part of Alberta’s future and will continue to play an important role in our workforce, society and economy. Alberta’s economy is returning to growth, and government is committed to helping Indigenous people develop the skills and know-how needed to succeed.” Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education

“At NorQuest College, we believe strongly in the rights of all people to pursue meaningful and rewarding careers without barriers—careers that help individuals, families and society as a whole. Since 2015, the Alberta Indigenous Construction Career Centre has been breaking down those barriers, fostering Indigenous inclusion in Alberta’s economy.” Jodi Abbott, president and CEO, NorQuest College

“Bow Valley College is proud to continue partnering with the Alberta government, NorQuest College and Indigenous and industry organizations to facilitate skills and career development and support Indigenous clients with attaining well-paying jobs in the construction industry. Through the centre, we are building pathways connecting Indigenous workers to construction-related careers, strengthening families and communities and contributing to Alberta’s productivity and prosperity.” Laura Jo Gunter, president and CEO, Bow Valley College

“This centre helped me get the skills I needed to enter the oil and gas industry. Through training in H2S Alive and other related courses, I have been able to pursue a career in areas I had not thought possible. The opportunities that I have found with the skills learned at AICCC have helped me gain financial independence in a lasting and rewarding career.” Benjamin McDougall, former client at AICCC

The Alberta government contributed $1 million to pilot the project in March 2015. The additional $1.9 million is expected to help approximately 1,700 people.

The service offers a broad range of services to job seekers, including:

career coaching

résumé development

safety courses, workshops and training

job search supports

Indigenous understandings are built into the training to reduce barriers Indigenous people face when looking for employment.

The Alberta Indigenous Construction Career Centres are funded through the Aboriginal Training to Employment Program (ATEP) in partnership with NorQuest and Bow Valley colleges, the federal government, and Indigenous communities. ATEP funds training and work experience projects that lead to employment for Indigenous Albertans.