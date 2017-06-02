Helping Youth Learn About Healthy Relationships

Healthy Families Healthy Futures has earned an $84,826 Status of Women grant to teach youth about consent and gender-based violence.

The program uses Red Cross’s Healthy Youth Relationships Program – an evidence-based approach focused on youth to shift attitudes to build a more respectful, inclusive and abuse-free society.

“Youth outreach can prevent unhealthy relationships before they start. Respectful partnerships make our communities safer and advance our goal of gender equality.” Stephanie McLean, Minister of Status of Women

Healthy Families Healthy Futures has partnered with the Aspen View School Division, the Athabasca Native Friendship Centre and Community Action for Healthy Relationships to expand its training and workshops for young people in Athabasca, Barrhead, Westlock and area.

The initiative will involve schools, agencies and clubs working with youth. The program currently reaches only one or two schools per year.

“Youth in our communities need evidence-based information that is practical and easy to understand that will help them make good decisions about their bodies and their relationships. Expanding our work helps us reach more kids – especially those who might otherwise be left behind.” Kelly-Lynn Spafford, manager, Healthy Families Healthy Futures

About Status of Women grants

Status of Women’s first-ever grants program funds 34 innovative projects by not-for-profit and charitable organizations for a total of $1.5 million in the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Successful projects, such as Community Action for Healthy Relationships in Youth, work to end violence against women and girls, help women get good jobs and training and increase the number of women in leadership roles.