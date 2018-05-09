Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship Vancouver arrives in Hong Kong - Gateway Gazette

May 4, 2018 – HKSAR, China – Consulate General of Canada in Hong Kong and Macao
Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Vancouver has arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on the first port visit of its Operation PROJECTION Indo-Asia-Pacific deployment. HMCS Vancouver, a Royal Canadian Navy frigate based out of Esquimalt, British Columbia, Canada will visit several ports in the Indo-Asia-Pacific in order to enhance relationships in the region.
Joining HMCS Vancouver for this port visit is the Deputy Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, Rear- Admiral Gilles Couturier.
HMCS Vancouver is conducting this port visit in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to support Canada’s diplomatic efforts in China. During the port visit, Canadian sailors will be interacting with civilians and local counterparts to promote cooperation and friendship. They will participate in outreach activities such as school visits to the ship, a charity event, friendly sports competition, and a wreath laying ceremony at the Sai Wan War Memorial.
Canada and Hong Kong share a strong and long-standing relationship. During World War II, close to 2,000 Canadian soldiers fought alongside local and Allied forces to defend the territory in the Battle of Hong Kong. Today, there are over 300,000 Canadian citizens living in Hong Kong – the largest Canadian diaspora in one city outside of Canada.
HMCS Vancouver is deployed to the Asia-Pacific region on Operation PROJECTION to conduct forward naval presence operations in the region and support international naval exercises with allies and partner nations.
“I am thrilled to be in Hong Kong and am really looking forward to the candid and friendly conversations that I’ll be having with my counterparts. The Indo-Asia-Pacific region is important to Canada. Despite the vast distances between us, we share the common bond of being a Pacific nation. This visit, and the engagement we will be having here, is a great step in further strengthening that bond as we work together to ensure peace and stability in the region.”
– Rear Admiral Gilles Couturier, Deputy Commander, Royal Canadian Navy
“My crew and I are excited to be here, representing Canada, and meeting our counterparts and the wonderful people of Hong Kong. Canada has an enduring commitment to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, and our visit here to China is a small example of that commitment to cooperation and friendship.
– Commander Christopher Nucci, Commanding Officer, HMCS Vancouver
Source: National Defence