Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship Vancouver arrives in Hong Kong - Gateway Gazette

May 09

Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) VANCOUVER approaches the port of Hong Kong during Operation PROJECTION Indo-Asia Pacific on May 3, 2018. Photo: Master Corporal Brent Kenny, MARPAC Imaging Services ET01-2018-0150-037

May 4, 2018 – HKSAR, China – Consulate General of Canada in Hong Kong and Macao

Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Vancouver has arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on the first port visit of its Operation PROJECTION Indo-Asia-Pacific deployment. HMCS Vancouver, a Royal Canadian Navy frigate based out of Esquimalt, British Columbia, Canada will visit several ports in the Indo-Asia-Pacific in order to enhance relationships in the region.

Joining HMCS Vancouver for this port visit is the Deputy Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, Rear- Admiral Gilles Couturier.

HMCS Vancouver is conducting this port visit in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to support Canada’s diplomatic efforts in China. During the port visit, Canadian sailors will be interacting with civilians and local counterparts to promote cooperation and friendship. They will participate in outreach activities such as school visits to the ship, a charity event, friendly sports competition, and a wreath laying ceremony at the Sai Wan War Memorial.

Canada and Hong Kong share a strong and long-standing relationship.  During World War II, close to 2,000 Canadian soldiers fought alongside local and Allied forces to defend the territory in the Battle of Hong Kong. Today, there are over 300,000 Canadian citizens living in Hong Kong – the largest Canadian diaspora in one city outside of Canada.

HMCS Vancouver is deployed to the Asia-Pacific region on Operation PROJECTION to conduct forward naval presence operations in the region and support international naval exercises with allies and partner nations.

 

Quotes

“I am thrilled to be in Hong Kong and am really looking forward to the candid and friendly conversations that I’ll be having with my counterparts. The Indo-Asia-Pacific region is important to Canada. Despite the vast distances between us, we share the common bond of being a Pacific nation. This visit, and the engagement we will be having here, is a great step in further strengthening that bond as we work together to ensure peace and stability in the region.”

– Rear Admiral Gilles Couturier, Deputy Commander, Royal Canadian Navy

“My crew and I are excited to be here, representing Canada, and meeting our counterparts and the wonderful people of Hong Kong. Canada has an enduring commitment to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, and our visit here to China is a small example of that commitment to cooperation and friendship.

– Commander Christopher Nucci, Commanding Officer, HMCS Vancouver

Quick facts

  • HMCS Vancouver is the third Royal Canadian Navy ship to visit the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region since 2007. HMCS Ottawa visited Hong Kong in February 2007, while HMCS Regina visited in May 2008. In addition, HMCS Ottawa visited Shanghai in May 2017.
  • During its deployment on Operation PROJECTION in the Asia-Pacific region, HMCS Vancouver’s crew numbers approximately 220 sailors who are well-trained to work with international partners in improving security and stability and promoting peace in the region.
  • HMCS Vancouver is a Halifax-class frigate. Halifax-class frigates carry extensive anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare weapons and sensors to complement their substantial anti-air warfare defenses. The combination of these weapon and sensors systems, coupled with state of the art damage control and machinery control systems, make frigates one of the most advanced warship designs in the world.
  • Canada’s Halifax-class frigates have been deployed extensively to deal with a wide range of domestic and international security challenges, including the threats of terrorism, illegal resource exploitation, pollution and fisheries violations, narcotics trafficking, and illegal immigration. They have also enforced Canadian sovereignty, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, supported Search and Rescue operations, and defended Canada’s broader national interests abroad.

Associated links

Source: National Defence

