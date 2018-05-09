Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship Vancouver arrives in Hong Kong - Gateway Gazette

May 4, 2018 – HKSAR, China – Consulate General of Canada in Hong Kong and Macao

Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Vancouver has arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on the first port visit of its Operation PROJECTION Indo-Asia-Pacific deployment. HMCS Vancouver, a Royal Canadian Navy frigate based out of Esquimalt, British Columbia, Canada will visit several ports in the Indo-Asia-Pacific in order to enhance relationships in the region.

Joining HMCS Vancouver for this port visit is the Deputy Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, Rear- Admiral Gilles Couturier.

HMCS Vancouver is conducting this port visit in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to support Canada’s diplomatic efforts in China. During the port visit, Canadian sailors will be interacting with civilians and local counterparts to promote cooperation and friendship. They will participate in outreach activities such as school visits to the ship, a charity event, friendly sports competition, and a wreath laying ceremony at the Sai Wan War Memorial.

Canada and Hong Kong share a strong and long-standing relationship. During World War II, close to 2,000 Canadian soldiers fought alongside local and Allied forces to defend the territory in the Battle of Hong Kong. Today, there are over 300,000 Canadian citizens living in Hong Kong – the largest Canadian diaspora in one city outside of Canada.

HMCS Vancouver is deployed to the Asia-Pacific region on Operation PROJECTION to conduct forward naval presence operations in the region and support international naval exercises with allies and partner nations.