Heritage Day: Statement from Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement on Heritage Day weekend:

“Albertans love Heritage Day. Since 1974, we have celebrated our many diverse and vibrant cultures on the first Monday of August and throughout the holiday weekend.

“It’s a chance to explore the sights and sounds, not to mention tasty dishes, of the many cultures that are so much a part of our province.

“It’s also a chance to celebrate Alberta as a welcoming place for people and trade from around the world. We know that diversity is our strength, and that our social and economic future depends on inclusion.

“From our Indigenous peoples to the many immigrant communities who came here generations later, Alberta’s story is one of people from different backgrounds coming together to build a place of hope and prosperity.

“I hope today we all have the chance to get to know our neighbours a little better and celebrate together. I wish all Albertans a safe and happy Heritage Day.”