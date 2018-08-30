Heritage Inn International Balloon Festival Returns to High River - Gateway Gazette

Balloons from around Canada and the world will fly in High River September 26 – Sept 30, 2018. The highlight of this event for the community is the Night Glow, which sees balloons inflate and “glow” for spectators, with opportunities to meet the pilots, get up close to the balloons, and enjoy the visiting food trucks. Be sure to follow @HIIBF on Twitter, Facebook and @HeritageInnBalloonFest on Instagram.

Balloon Glow

Balloons inflate and light themselves from within using their burners. The sight of hot air balloons lit up like giant light bulbs is amazing. Pilots will coordinate ‘all burns’ where they fire up their burners illuminating their balloons all at once and also perform ‘count downs’ which are very crowd participatory events.

Join us for this fun family event beginning at 5:00 pm on Friday, September 28 at Spitzee Elementary School in High River, Alberta. On site there will be a walk-in balloon – you can actually walk inside and see how a hot air balloon inflates. Come early and visit one of our many Food Vendors and enjoy this free event. The balloons will glow on Friday, September 28th at approximately 8:00 pm for a maximum of one hour.