Heritage Park Interpretive Centre Moving Forward - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta is reaffirming its commitment to invest $1.5 million to help construct a new natural resources interpretive centre at Calgary’s Heritage Park.

When complete, the new centre will educate visitors about the past, present and future of natural resources development in Alberta and the importance of the energy industry.

“The Government of Alberta knows that when we support community infrastructure projects like the Heritage Park Natural Resources Centre, we support the growth of our economy overall. These projects get people working again. From shorter-term jobs during planning, design and construction to long-term, local operations and maintenance employment opportunities, infrastructure investments help ensure a prosperous future for all.”Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure

“Heritage Park’s beauty and history make it a natural draw for families and visitors. The addition of the interpretive centre will demonstrate the development of natural resources in Canada which will help preserve and promote appreciation for our rich and diverse history.”Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

“Heritage Park is one of Calgary’s most notable tourism destinations. The addition of the natural resources interpretive centre will share an important part of Alberta’s history and future with the world. It will be a great addition to our community.”Whitney Issik, MLA for Calgary-Glenmore

In addition to the Alberta government’s $1.5-million contribution, the Government of Canada is providing funding for the Heritage Park project.

Quick facts