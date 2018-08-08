Heritage Park Reno to Highlight Resource History - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government is investing in new and refurbished exhibits at Calgary’s Heritage Park which will tell the story of our natural resources history.

The province is providing $1.5 million to support the park’s Natural Resources Project that will see the construction of a new interpretive centre and the restoration and reconstruction of several existing exhibits.

“From the harvesting practices of the First Peoples to oil sands extraction, Alberta’s natural resources have played a pivotal role in the daily lives of the people of this land for generations, and will continue to shape the future of our province. We are proud to support this exciting new project that will help share this part of our heritage with Albertans and visitors from around the world, while building upon the park’s reputation as a first-class tourism destination.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

“We are grateful to the Government of Alberta for their generous support of our Natural Resources Project. This project is not just important for our province, but for our entire country. Alberta needs to take the lead on presenting a balanced perspective on the energy industry: past, present and future.” ~Alida Visbach, president and CEO, Heritage Park

A new 914-square-metre (3,000-square-foot) year-round interpretive centre will serve as a conduit through which Heritage Park will tell the story of Alberta’s leading-edge technology and environmentally sustainable approach to extraction, refining and distribution of commodities worldwide.

Refurbished and restored infrastructure will showcase the history of Alberta’s oil, coal and gold mining legacies while highlighting the park’s abundant flora and fauna. Interweaving of Indigenous cultural themes will be an important project component.

The project will provide educational and learning opportunities to the public and school children through curriculum-based programming.

In addition, visitors to the new interpretive centre will be able to peer into the future of energy production through exhibits incorporating both virtual and augmented reality. Through immersive experiences, visitors will explore a world of alternative energy, as well as hydrocarbon and green technology, and will examine their impact on everyday life.

Quick facts

As part of the project, a number of exhibits will be refurbished and restored, including: miner’s cabin, office and wash house coal mine tunnel waterwheel and flume park warden’s cabin narrow gauge railway oil storage tank Dingman well Blackfoot Nature Trail

Heritage Park welcomes more than 650,000 visitors annually to experience one of Alberta’s most popular cultural tourism attractions. The Natural Resources Project will contribute towards Heritage Park’s goal of welcoming one million visitors annually by 2025.

The total project cost is $10 million.

The project will create 20 new jobs during the construction phase and add 16 permanent and seasonal positions upon completion, expected in late 2020.