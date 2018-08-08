Heritage Park Reno to Highlight Resource History - Gateway Gazette

The province is providing $1.5 million to support the park’s Natural Resources Project that will see the construction of a new interpretive centre and the restoration and reconstruction of several existing exhibits.
“From the harvesting practices of the First Peoples to oil sands extraction, Alberta’s natural resources have played a pivotal role in the daily lives of the people of this land for generations, and will continue to shape the future of our province. We are proud to support this exciting new project that will help share this part of our heritage with Albertans and visitors from around the world, while building upon the park’s reputation as a first-class tourism destination.”
~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism
“We are grateful to the Government of Alberta for their generous support of our Natural Resources Project. This project is not just important for our province, but for our entire country. Alberta needs to take the lead on presenting a balanced perspective on the energy industry: past, present and future.”
~Alida Visbach, president and CEO, Heritage Park
A new 914-square-metre (3,000-square-foot) year-round interpretive centre will serve as a conduit through which Heritage Park will tell the story of Alberta’s leading-edge technology and environmentally sustainable approach to extraction, refining and distribution of commodities worldwide.
Refurbished and restored infrastructure will showcase the history of Alberta’s oil, coal and gold mining legacies while highlighting the park’s abundant flora and fauna. Interweaving of Indigenous cultural themes will be an important project component.
The project will provide educational and learning opportunities to the public and school children through curriculum-based programming.
In addition, visitors to the new interpretive centre will be able to peer into the future of energy production through exhibits incorporating both virtual and augmented reality. Through immersive experiences, visitors will explore a world of alternative energy, as well as hydrocarbon and green technology, and will examine their impact on everyday life.