Heroes from Across Alberta Recognized at the 2017 St. John Ambulance Lifesaving Awards

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 09
EDMONTON – Risking your life to save another is considered the ultimate act of selflessness. Those who perform such acts defy the instinct for self-preservation and exhibit an inspiring spirit of generosity. St. John believes that these actions deserve to be recognized.
On Saturday June 10, 2017 at 2pm St. John Ambulance – Council for Alberta will recognize 23 remarkable Albertans who took extraordinary steps to save a life.
Albertans like Constable Darryl Clare who on March 23, 2016, in Edmonton was off-duty and at home when suddenly he heard a panicked knock at his door.  Responding quickly, he opened the door to see his neighbours holding their infant daughter in their arms. The infant was semi-conscious and having difficulty breathing. Constable Clare immediately began CPR. He continued CPR until Emergency Services arrived. The infant was transported to hospital for treatment and was released the next day.
Constable Darryl Clare and other brave Albertans like him will be commended this Saturday for his quick response and of his knowledge and use of first aid in saving the life of a baby girl.
About St.  John Ambulance
Since 1883 St. John Ambulance has provided Canadians with the most comprehensive and state-of-the-art First Aid and CPR training. With programs for business, individuals and communities St. John Ambulance first aid and CPR courses provide life-saving skills and support to communities across Canada.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

How the Future Will Be Shaped By the Merging of Arts and Technologies

Town of High River Reminds Anglers at Emerson Lake to Clean Up Fishing Lines and Hooks

Live Coverage of 2017 Men’s U23 World Wheelchair Basketball Championship Available on Facebook Live and Cbcsports.Ca

Turner Valley School: Ask the Principal – Looking ahead to classes next year; what’s on the horizon?

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Former Alberta RCMP Member Faces Criminal Charges Next Post Heroes from Across Alberta Recognized at the 2017 St. John Ambulance Lifesaving Awards
%d bloggers like this: