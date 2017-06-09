Heroes from Across Alberta Recognized at the 2017 St. John Ambulance Lifesaving Awards

EDMONTON – Risking your life to save another is considered the ultimate act of selflessness. Those who perform such acts defy the instinct for self-preservation and exhibit an inspiring spirit of generosity. St. John believes that these actions deserve to be recognized.

On Saturday June 10, 2017 at 2pm St. John Ambulance – Council for Alberta will recognize 23 remarkable Albertans who took extraordinary steps to save a life.

Albertans like Constable Darryl Clare who on March 23, 2016, in Edmonton was off-duty and at home when suddenly he heard a panicked knock at his door. Responding quickly, he opened the door to see his neighbours holding their infant daughter in their arms. The infant was semi-conscious and having difficulty breathing. Constable Clare immediately began CPR. He continued CPR until Emergency Services arrived. The infant was transported to hospital for treatment and was released the next day.

Constable Darryl Clare and other brave Albertans like him will be commended this Saturday for his quick response and of his knowledge and use of first aid in saving the life of a baby girl.