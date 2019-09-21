High Country Rural Crime Watch: Meeting with Alberta Justice Minister - Gateway Gazette

October 1, 2019, from 6-8 pm, at the Foothills Centennial Centre in Okotoks

Kicking off the Rural Crime tour in the Bragg Creek-Kananaskis Riding with MP John Barlow and local MLA Miranda Rosin

Highwood MLA RJ Sigurdson has invited us to participate in a public Town Hall Meeting to discuss Rural Crime with our Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer. We are pleased to see that the MLAs and Justice Minister Schweitzer are checking in with us to see if their proposed plans will work or effect change at the grass-roots level. Also, they are asking where and how they can support initiatives to help fight crime and change the system, in need of an overhaul. The High Country RCW Board looks forward to adding their perspective to the October 1 event.

Residents are also invited to attend the meeting and participate in the info-gathering by filling in the Justice Department’s questionnaire. Find the Questionnaire here: http://hcrcwa.ca/downloads/Talking-Rural-Crime-Questionnaire-2019.pdf

*Note change to schedule* Mr Schweitzer will be in Medicine Hat the evening of Sept 30th and Okotoks on October 1st.

MLA Schweitzer’s tour was scheduled to wrap up on Sept. 30, but demands from other communities has his team looking at adding additional dates in October and potentially November.