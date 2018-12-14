High Country Rural Crime Watch: Message of High Importance from the Turner Valley R.C.M.P. - Gateway Gazette

By Contributor
December 10, 2018, there was an interrupted theft in progress on a property just north of Priddis. The property owner was present and confronted the group and they left. RCMP arrived on scene, are investigating and are in the area again today. There were two cars and three people (two men and a woman). One man appeared to be armed with a hand gun. One male had a mohawk and possibly a tattoo on his neck. The Caucasian female was approximately 56” tall with shoulder-length blond hair. Thankfully, the resident is OK, but this incident serves as a reminder to call 911, remove yourself from harm’s way and collect information if possible.
