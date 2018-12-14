High Country Rural Crime Watch: Message of High Importance from the Turner Valley R.C.M.P. - Gateway Gazette

December 10, 2018, there was an interrupted theft in progress on a property just north of Priddis. The property owner was present and confronted the group and they left. RCMP arrived on scene, are investigating and are in the area again today. There were two cars and three people (two men and a woman). One man appeared to be armed with a hand gun. One male had a mohawk and possibly a tattoo on his neck. The Caucasian female was approximately 56” tall with shoulder-length blond hair. Thankfully, the resident is OK, but this incident serves as a reminder to call 911, remove yourself from harm’s way and collect information if possible.

Suggestions:

Your participation, as a citizen, to call in suspicious activity and vehicles can help the R.C.M.P. and all of us fight crime.

Call 911 when an event is in progress!

When calling the 24/7 complaint line of the RCMP, 403.933.4262, please ensure that you provide as much detail and description as you can to help officers. Even if it’s a minor occurrence this could contribute to identifying the suspects with info such as fingerprints, footprints, or license plates, etc.

A recurring theme: Ensure that you lock your vehicles, homes, and buildings. Remove valuable contents from your vehicles.

In snow conditions, consider making tracks on your driveway to make it look like you are home, whether or not you are there.

Consider installing a camera to help record information.

RCMP thank the Rural Crime Watch members for any information that helps in solving crime!