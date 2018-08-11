High Country Rural Crime Watch: The Danger of Weeds - Gateway Gazette

Thank you to the High Country Rural Crime Watch Association for sharing this information. We need to watch our fields, pastures and ditches for toxic weeds!

One of our senior members sent us the this booklet and wrote “With the dryer weather, the weeds are going crazy. I think the dandelions have taken over my pasture. . . . My next-door neighbour lost a foal this year to a weed.”

You may also be interested in reading an excellent recent Alberta guide about noxious and other weeds: Weed ID Guide 2017. Because of the excellent photos in the guide, the file is too large (19 MB) for me to include it with an E-Mail letter, but you can download your copy of it from

https://aaaf.ab.ca/uploads/pdf/Weed_ID_Guide_2017.pdf

Our neighbours, Wheatland County and Partners, produced the book.