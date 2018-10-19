High Country Rural Crime Watch: Thefts, Wildlife and Information - Gateway Gazette

On October 12th there was a theft in progress from a residence just south of Priddis. The homeowner returned home to find an SUV backed up to the garage loading up. There was a brief confrontation and the SUV left. The homeowner tried to block the SUV in and was unsuccessful — a reminder how desperate these thieves will act especially if cornered. R.C.M.P. arrived on scene within minutes, but they did not find the SUV. R.C.M.P. are on scene for fingerprints and tire tracks, and with a composite sketch artist.

PLEASE KEEP WATCH for: Two suspects: an older skinny male and a younger female.

VEHICLE: 2017 Black BMW X1 Plate: BCF4970, stolen out of Calgary two days earlier.

October 2018 Update:

Turner Valley R.C.M.P. received reports of a suspicious vehicle and its occupant in the rural area near Turner Valley, which led to the identification of a truck stolen from the Picture Butte area.

The R.C.M.P. believe the stolen truck in question was involved in several thefts of vehicle contents in Turner Valley.

The culprit(s) later abandoned the stolen truck in Bow Island and then stole a Ford truck.

The police later recovered the stolen Ford in Canmore, where they arrested and charged the two occupants. Police also recovered some stolen property from Turner Valley.

This week, police are watching a situation where persons unknown removed the pins from a gate, but they were then scared away before entering. There were no tracks on the driveway, so it appeared that no one was at home.

Also, mail thefts from the old-style mail boxes continue to occur in the area.

Suggestions:

Your participation, as a citizen, to call in suspicious activity and vehicles can help the R.C.M.P. and all of us fight crime.

When calling the 24/7 complaint line of the R.C.M.P., (403) 933-4262, please ensure that you provide as much detail and description as you can to help officers.

Note: The R.C.M.P. dispatch centre works on a priority basis, so wait times can result due to priority and 911 emergencies.

Call 911 when an event is in progress.

Ensure you lock your vehicles and remove any valuable contents.

With older-style mailboxes, check your mail often and use a lock, such as a belly-lock, that is more difficult to cut off.

In snow conditions, consider making tracks on your driveway to make it look like you are home, whether or not you are there.

R.C.M.P. thank the Rural Crime Watch members for any information that helps in solving crime!

A Crime prevention pilot project is under way in the M.D. of Foothills:

Our Foothills Council is conducting an R.C.M.P. Pilot Project in response to RURAL PROPERTY CRIME and other hot issues.

The Pilot Project consists of hiring additional R.C.M.P. shifts to target areas of concern noted by Council and R.C.M.P. and to create more police presence throughout Foothills.

Council made a motion to go ahead with this on Sept. 5, 2018, to let it run until December, and then to evaluate the program.

We hope this will help fight crime!

A Message from Alberta Fish & Wildlife:

(2018.10.10 from High River F&W Officer to Foothills Council)

Numerous wildlife predator incidents have recently occurred in the Priddis / Millarville area.

Please be aware and reduce attractants in your yard.

See more information at: http://www.wildsmart.ca/index.htm

Contacts: http://aep.alberta.ca/about-us/contact-us/fish-and-wildlife-area-office-contacts.aspx

Upcoming community EVENT to discuss CRIME & WILDFIRE:

Save the date: Thursday, November 8, 2018

7:00 p.m. at the Square Butte Hall off Hwy 762

Guest Reps: the R.C.M.P. and two Foothills Councillors.

Source: HCRCWA