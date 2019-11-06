High River 2020 Budget Council Workshops Open to the Public

Three public Council workshops will be held this month to review details of the proposed 2020 budget

HIGH RIVER, ALBERTA – The Town of High River would like to invite residents and business owners to attend a series of Council workshops to review the proposed 2020 municipal budget. The workshops are presented on three separate dates, allowing Council to go through numbers in detail and to answer questions. The workshops are available for the public to attend.

“This is a great opportunity for residents and businesses to observe the budget process. It will help participants to understand how the budget numbers are derived, what lies behind the numbers and to see the efforts that Council puts forward regarding budget planning,” says Kola Oladimeji, Chief Financial Officer for The Town of High River. “When our community is engaged in these conversations it helps create awareness about the amount of deliberation and thought that goes into our capital and operating budgets. This in turn makes the entire process clearer and more transparent for the taxpayers.”

The three workshops will be concluded with the final proposed 2020 budget to be presented to Council for approval at the regular Council meeting on December 9, 2019. That session is also open to the public.

The council workshops on the proposed 2020 Budget will take place at the Council Chamber on the following dates:

Nov 14 – Community Groups Funding Presentations: 4-6 PM

Nov 18 – Operating Budget Discussions: 3-6 PM

Nov 19 – Capital Budget and New Initiatives Discussions: 3-6 PM