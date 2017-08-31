High River Accepting Nominations for Mayor and Council on September 18

Returning Officer Kara Rusk will be accepting nominations for Mayor and Council on Monday, September 18 at the High River Municipal Office from 9 a.m. until noon. The final list of nominees will be posted on the Town’s website at www.highriver.ca.

Potential candidates of the High River Municipal Election, to be held on October 16, can pick up an information package at the High River Municipal Office located at 309B Macleod Trail S.W. between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, or download it from the Town’s website.

Following the October 16 election, Mayor and Council will be sworn in at the annual organizational meeting on October 23 for a four-year term ending in October, 2021.

More information will be posted on the Town’s website www.highriver.ca under the Government menu. Please visit the page frequently for updates.

Election Timeline

September 18, 2017 – Nomination Day

October 8, 2017 – Advance Vote

October 16, 2017 – Election Day

October 23, 2017- Organizational Meeting/New Council to be sworn in

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

