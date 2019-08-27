High River, Alberta - High River RCMP are seeking the public's assistance after a hit and run - Gateway Gazette

On Thursday August 22nd, High River RCMP responded to a hit and run involving two semi’s with trailers attached. The incident was reported to have happened sometime around 09:00 a.m. at the top of the on ramp from Highway 2 onto 498 Ave. High River RCMP are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

Police are encouraging any members of the public who have information on this or any other crime to contact the High River R.C.M.P. detachment at 403-652-2357.

