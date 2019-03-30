High River Celebrating National Volunteer Week from April 7 to 13 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: April 7 to 13 is National Volunteer Week and the Town of High River would like to celebrate and thank volunteers throughout the community. High River has many amazing volunteers, and this is a chance for residents to recognize the important contributions volunteers make in their lives.

National Volunteer Week will be celebrated in the following ways:

April 7 to 13 has been proclaimed as National Volunteer Week in High River.

A special flag celebrating volunteers will be flown at the Town Office.

A free Volunteer Appreciation Event will be held on Tuesday, Apr. 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Highwood Golf Course.

Nominations for Volunteers of the Year in five categories were accepted throughout February and March. Winners were chosen by Council on Monday, March 25: Senior – Ted Dawson Adult – Libbie d’Esterre Youth – Mackenzie Hogan Business – Sobeys Family/Group – High River Hospital Volunteers



Winners will be presented with their award at the volunteer appreciation event on April 9.

All volunteers, whether you shovel a neighbours sidewalk, sit on a board or committee, or donate your time to a local non-profit, sports team, or community group are invited to attend the Volunteer Appreciation Event on April 9. Visit highriver.ca to RSVP to the event. Drinks and hors d ’Oeuvres will be provided.

The Town is also taking this opportunity to encourage anyone looking to make a difference to find a cause that means something to them and volunteer their time to support it. A list of current volunteer opportunities in High River can be found at highriver.ca/committees-boards or facebook.com/groups/highrivervolunteering