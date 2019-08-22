High River Census Attains a 100% Completion Rate & Population Grows to 14,052 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, ALBERTA – The Town of High River’s population stands at 14,052 according to results of the 2019 municipal census released today. The past population of 13,584 has increased by 3% since the last federal census published in 2017.

An accurate population number enables the Town to make better-informed decisions regarding the needs of residents. It also ensures that grant funding is available to support new projects, initiatives, or upgrades to existing infrastructure.

“Administration is very pleased with the completion rate,” said Kara Rusk, Manager of Legislative Services. “To ensure 100%, information was also collected from neighbors and residents by Town staff.”

Recent rankings by popular media outlets have listed High River as one of Canada’s best places for business based on operational costs, market growth, and a business-friendly local government (#5 in Canadian Business Magazine’s ranking: 2016). Since 2015, High River has seen 285,000 square feet of new development. High River was recently ranked as the 13th best community in Alberta to live (Maclean’s: 2019).

Of the 14,052 population, approximately a quarter are children or young adults, 41% aged 21-60 years and 31% considered as seniors. Age demographics help to plan for community needs such as schools, recreation facilities, housing requirements, and seniors attractions.

“With these results, High River will continue to be a People First Community with a focus on a vibrant community, safety and security, organizational excellence, responsible development, and a healthy urban environment,” said Mayor Craig Snodgrass. “We are pleased to see growth and engaged residents, as evidenced by the completion rate of our census.”

Residents can view the entire census report at highriver.ca/census.