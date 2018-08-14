High River: Centre Street Closure Update: Closure to Occur Aug. 14-17 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town of High River will be implementing an additional full road closure of the Centre Street bridge on Tuesday, August 14 from 11:59 p.m. to Friday, August 17 at 11:59 p.m.

The purpose of this additional road closure is to allow PCL Construction, the Town’s contractor for the project, to complete a tie-in of an existing dry well on the southeast side of the bridge to a storm basin on the southwest side.

“The tie-in is needed to alleviate the localized flooding in the area that has occurred during each rainfall this season, this will allow water to flow into the storm basin, and it is therefore considered a necessary addition to the scope of this project by the Town,” says Reiley McKerracher, director of engineering, planning and operations with the Town.

“We’re also planning to use this closure as an opportunity to complete the construction of the cut-off wall for the flood gates which was initiated during the last set of closures but wasn’t completed because of unexpected soil conditions under the road,” adds McKerracher.

A detour route will continue to be set up via Highway 543/498 Avenue east to help redirect traffic during the closure, and a three-way stop has been placed at 3 Avenue S.E. and 5 Street S.E. to help with traffic flow. Flaggers will also be present along 498 Avenue East and 5 Street East during peak traffic times to help ease congestion.

The pedestrian pathway will remain open throughout the duration of the project. There will be a small corridor installed with construction fence for safe passage through the work zone for pedestrians and bike traffic.

Emergency service response times will not be affected due to this closure.

The Town would like to thank High River residents and businesses for their continued patience and understanding while this work is being completed, and throughout the entire construction of the flood gate.

“We recognize this is an additional closure that was not previously anticipated or announced to residents, but the timely and accurate completion of this project is of the utmost importance to the Town and this temporary inconvenience will help us complete a significant piece of it,” adds McKerracher.

Please note that when the Centre Street Bridge is re-opened, traffic will be alternating through one open lane utilizing a temporary traffic light. Travellers using the bridge should expect some delays.

For more information and to stay updated on the project, please visit highriver.ca/flood-gate.