High River Construction Notices and Closures - Gateway Gazette

Downtown finishing work continues on Macleod Tr., 3 and 4 Ave. S.W.

HIGH RIVER, AB: Pro-Con Road Works Ltd. began performing finishing work in the downtown area on May 28, including Macleod Trail, 3 Avenue and 4 Avenue S.W.

The work will include the repairing concrete curb, gutter and sidewalk. There will be minor road or intersection closures required and pedestrian access will be interrupted at repair locations with localized restrictions.

A temporary road closure will be required on 4 Avenue between Macleod Trail and 1 Street S.W. on Thursday June 7 until Monday, June 11. Temporary assess to 4 Avenue will be through the alley between 3 and 4 Avenues.

The main access into the MD of Foothills #31 and Town of High River joint municipal building on Macleod Trail S.W. will also be closed from Thursday, June 7 to Tuesday, June 12. Visitors can still access parking and a walking path to the building via the secondary lots located just north of the municipal building, behind Snodgrass Funeral Homes (see map).

Crews will continue to work on Macleod and 4 Avenue and move to 3 Avenue during the week of June 11-15.

Please obey all construction signage and barricades as they are in place for public safety.

Road closure on Macleod Trail S.W. between 8 St. S.W. and Diebert Close

HIGH RIVER, AB: As part of the Southwest Main Replacement Phase 4 project, Macleod Trail S.W. between 8 Street S.W. and west of Diebert Close will be closed for tree removals starting June 6 until June 12.

Crews from AIC Construction Ltd. will also be closing 9 Avenue S.W. between 8 Street S.W. and 9 Street S.W. starting June 6 until June 12 in order to install a water main.

Please obey all signage and reduce speed when travelling through the area.

The most current information on this project can be found online at www.highriver.ca on the Major Projects Map.

Southeast Main Replacement Phase 6 continues on 7 Ave. S.E.

HIGH RIVER, AB: A.I.C. Construction Ltd. will be completing temporary water and sanitary service installations starting Thursday, June 7 on 7 Avenue S.E. from 1 Street to 2 Street S.E. as part of the Town of High River’s ongoing infrastructure replacement program.

This project involves the replacement of damaged underground sanitary sewer and water infrastructure. As part of the work, the roads will also be rehabilitated.

There may be temporary water and sanitary service interruptions as well as parking restrictions and road closures in the area and homeowners will be notified directly.

Construction is expected to take three weeks and updated information will be shared as details are finalized. The most current information can be found online at www.highriver.ca on the Major Projects Map.