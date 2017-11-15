High River Construction Temporarily Closes Streets and Alleys

UPDATED Environmental drilling will cause temporary closure of alley and parking lanes in High River

Please note that the below alley closure and parking lane restrictions will continue this week on Thursday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 17.

HIGH RIVER, AB: Crews from Clifton Associates will be completing environmental drilling at 509 1 Street S.W. and at 35 – 3 Avenue S.E. on Thursday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 10

There will be a temporary closure of the alley way between 5 Avenue and 6 Avenue S.W. adjacent to 1 Street S.W. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

There will be a temporary closure of the parking lanes on 3 Avenue S.E. at the intersection of 1 Street S.E. on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 10.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to obey construction signage and use caution when travelling through the area.

Road closure on 2 Street S.W. between 7 and 8 Avenues S.W.

HIGH RIVER, AB: There will a road closure on 2 Street S.W. between 7 Avenue S.W. and 8 Avenue S.W. starting on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Work is expected to take approximately two days to complete (weather permitting).

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to use caution when travelling through the area and obey construction and detour signage.

