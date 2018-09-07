High River Construction Updates - Gateway Gazette

Three week road closure on 10 Ave SE began Sept. 5

HIGH RIVER, AB: Crews from Blackie Site Works Ltd. will begin replacing 90 metres of sanitary sewer pipe on 10 Avenue S.E. between 1A Street and 1 Street S.E. on Wednesday, September 5 as part of the Town’s ongoing underground utilities project.

After the sanitary pipe has been replaced, crews will also install a new sidewalk on south side of 10 Avenue S.E. The work will require a road closure of the above noted section of 10 Avenue S.E. for approximately two to three weeks.

Please follow detours, reduce speed and ensure all parked vehicles and any other obstructions are removed from the area during construction.

Road closure on 8 Street SW scheduled for 7 a.m. on Sept. 12

HIGH RIVER, AB: Crews from AIC Construction Ltd. and Rubydale Asphalt Works Ltd. will be placing the final lift of asphalt on 8 Street S.W. between Macleod Trail and 10 Avenue S.W. on Wednesday, September 12 as part of the Town’s ongoing underground utilities project.

The work will require a road closure of the above noted section of 8 Street S.W. from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Please follow detours, reduce speed and ensure all parked vehicles and any other obstructions are removed from the area during construction.