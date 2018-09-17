High River Council Adopts Strategic Plan for 2019 to 2022 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: On Monday, September 10, 2018, Council adopted the Town of High River’s Strategic Plan for 2019 to 2022. The Plan sets out Council’s goals and priorities for the next four years, which in turn helps the organization, as the local municipal government, plan and provide services and programs to residents of High River.

“Everything we do and touch relates back to the Plan,” says Craig Snodgrass, Mayor of High River. “From bylaw amendments to community developments, we’re always thinking about how the decisions we make today impact High River residents now and in the future.”

For this strategic planning cycle, Council took a bold new approach. Using motivational and organizational consultant Simon Sinek’s ‘Start with Why’ model, Council asked the question, ‘WHY do we do what we do?’ In other words, what is our purpose, cause or belief. Why do we exist and why should anyone care. Council’s answer: to make a positive difference now and for generations to come.

“We don’t want to be just an average municipal government to our residents. We want to be a municipal government that can be counted on, that drives and inspires a positive difference in our community,” says Mayor Snodgrass.

Town Administration will now begin to finalize the Plan, including printing hard copies of the Plan and distributing them in Town facilities around the community. A webpage on highriver.ca will also be developed to share information with residents about the Plan, including the strategies and performance measures that will guide Administration in achieving the direction Council has provided.

Watch for more details coming in the next few weeks that will introduce the 2019 to 2022 Strategic Plan and how the organization is setting out to make a positive difference now and for generations to come.