High River Council Allocates Land for High River Pump Track Committee - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB – High River Council was approached by the High River Pump Track Committee at the April 8, 2019 Council meeting with a request of land for a pump track. Council agreed to the allocation of green space on High Country Drive near the existing spray park.

At the meeting, Council directed Administration to proceed with designating the open green space at 1819 High Country Drive NW as an acceptable location for the High River Pump Track Committee to construct a pump track and, once it is built, return it back to the Town of High River for ownership.

The High River Pump Track Committee is currently planning an open house supported by the Town of High River. The public engagement event, hosted by the committee, is Friday June 14th from 4-7pm at the park site, 1819 High Country Drive NW.

The High River Pump Track Committee has delivered letters to residents that live within 50 meters of the park. This is an opportunity to provide your feedback and assist the group with future steps of their discretionary development permit application.

The group would appreciate the media’s support in letting High River residents know about the upcoming event on June 14th.

For more information on the High River Pump Track Committee visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1587656844612880/