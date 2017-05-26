High River Council Passes Bylaw to Regulate Recreation Facilities

HIGH RIVER, AB: At the May 23 regular meeting of High River Council, the new Recreation Facilities Bylaw 4513/2017 was passed for the purpose of regulating and promoting the responsible use, enjoyment and protection of the Town’s recreation facilities.

“There has been a lack of a formal structure and policy around the allocation and use of our recreation facilities.” says Craig Stanley, manager of parks and recreation for the Town. “This bylaw will provide some clarity and consistency to users of our facilities as well as formalize procedures for staff.”

Developed by the Town’s Parks and Recreation Division, the new Recreation Facilities Bylaw will work in conjunction with the Rate Bylaw and the Recreation Facilities Administration Procedures.

The main sections of the bylaw include definitions of terms; facility allocation priority; bookings and rentals; and standards of conduct.

“We collected community and stakeholder feedback through two public information sessions in April,” adds Stanley. “The comments from attendees were mainly supportive of the bylaw and indicated that it will reduce frustration for users, user groups and staff.”

The Recreation Facilities Bylaw will take effect on September 1, 2017 and it will govern every current and future recreation or cultural facility owned and operated by the Town. This includes the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex and Cargill Fieldhouse, the Spray Park, all fields and ball diamonds, community stages, and the Culture Centre.

Town administration will monitor the effectiveness of this new bylaw during implementation. Parks and Recreation staff will also be provided with ongoing training to begin applying the best practices described in the bylaw.

