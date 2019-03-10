High River Council to Recruit New Town Manager in 2019 - Gateway Gazette

High River, AB: High River Town Manager Tom Maier has retired and has stepped away from his position with the Town.

“I have given my all to help make High River a better place to work, live and play. When I arrived in 2012, I had one focus and that was to make a positive difference,” says Maier. “I can feel proud that I have assisted in strengthening the organization to meet its challenges and opportunities now and for generations to come.”

Maier was first appointed as the Town’s Chief Financial Officer before taking over the Town Manager position in 2016. He has contributed 33 years of his life to a career in municipal government which he began as a municipal intern with the Township of Stanley (Ontario) in 1987. Maier spent several years in Ontario before moving to Alberta where he joined the Town of Banff as Director of Corporate Services for 12 years.

“On behalf of Council, I would like to express our support of Tom’s decision and wish him well as he embarks on his next chapter,” says Craig Snodgrass, Mayor of High River. “We extend our deepest gratitude to Tom and his devotion to making a difference for the community.”

Nicole Chepil, Director of Corporate Services, will be acting Town Manager for the short-term, and until further notice while Council works closely with the Town’s Human Resources Division on the recruitment of a new Town Manager for High River.

“The Town and the community have tremendous opportunities ahead under the guidance and leadership of Town Council and the employees of this organization,” adds Maier. “I would like to thank Town Council, my co-workers, and the community for the support that everyone has shown me over the past seven years. I have truly appreciated the opportunity to serve the residents and businesses of High River during a very important period in its history.”

Town of High River staff are excited to move into a new era with exciting challenges and opportunities and will strive to continue to serve the community with the highest level of service.