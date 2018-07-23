High River: Detour Required on Macleod Trail and 6 Street S.W. for Tree Removal - Gateway Gazette

High River: Detour Required on Macleod Trail and 6 Street S.W. for Tree Removal

HIGH RIVER, AB: ArborCare Tree Services will be removing two trees at 530 and 522 Macleod Trail S.W. on Tuesday, July 24 between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Macleod Trail will be closed at 6 Street and traffic will be detoured around the work areas (see map).

The removal is required due to damage and wounds in the trees that are making them unstable and creating a hazard to the public.  Please note, that replacement trees have already been put into place.

Please obey all signage and reduce speed when travelling through the area.

 

